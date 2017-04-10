Owner of Independence Clinic Pleads G...

Owner of Independence Clinic Pleads Guilty to Health Care Fraud Scheme

The owner of an Independence, MO medical clinic pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to his role in a fraud scheme that involved disability examinations of veterans and to making false statements regarding his role in the physical examinations of commercial truck drivers. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - David L. Biersmith, 80, of Kansas City, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to a federal information that charges him with one count of health care fraud and one count of making false statements to a federal agency.

