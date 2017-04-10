Overland Park's colorful history begi...

Overland Park's colorful history begins with 600-acre purchase in 1903

Railroad builder William Strang Jr.'s mother's home was surrounded by the smell of rotting cattle carcasses in 1903 after a flood devastated the stockyards of Kansas City. She asked her son to rescue her, so Strang moved her to the farm of his friend, George Metcalf.

