Overland Park's colorful history begins with 600-acre purchase in 1903
Railroad builder William Strang Jr.'s mother's home was surrounded by the smell of rotting cattle carcasses in 1903 after a flood devastated the stockyards of Kansas City. She asked her son to rescue her, so Strang moved her to the farm of his friend, George Metcalf.
