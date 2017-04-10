Motorcyclist killed in I-70 crash
Officials say the victim was traveling westbound when he struck the rear end of a westbound Dodge car. The man was thrown from his motorcycle and died immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Sat
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC