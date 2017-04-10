Motorcyclist killed in I-70 crash

Motorcyclist killed in I-70 crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Officials say the victim was traveling westbound when he struck the rear end of a westbound Dodge car. The man was thrown from his motorcycle and died immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr xray45 20,958
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Sat freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Sat mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Fri Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Fri Kebabs121 47
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC