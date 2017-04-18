Mother, daughter found safe according to Kansas City police
Police say Myisha McFarland and her daughter Cierra were last seen in south Kansas City in a dark blue Mazda 6. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Myisha McFarland - 29- sent a text message to an acquaintance indicating she had planned to harm herself and her daughter, who is 6 years old. They were last seen in a dark blue Mazda 6 with Missouri license plate AKOG7N.
