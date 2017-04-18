Mother, daughter found safe according...

Mother, daughter found safe according to Kansas City police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

Police say Myisha McFarland and her daughter Cierra were last seen in south Kansas City in a dark blue Mazda 6. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Myisha McFarland - 29- sent a text message to an acquaintance indicating she had planned to harm herself and her daughter, who is 6 years old. They were last seen in a dark blue Mazda 6 with Missouri license plate AKOG7N.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Sat freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Sat mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 14 Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 14 Kebabs121 47
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC