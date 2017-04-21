Most young Americans dona t see Trump as a legitimate leader
Jermaine Anderson keeps going back to the same memory of Donald Trump, then a candidate for president of the United States, referring to some Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers. "You can't be saying that you're the president," says Anderson, a 21-year-old student from Coconut Creek, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Fri
|TAAM
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC