More
On Wednesday, Kansas Citians are encouraged to take a step toward a healthier life, literally. Wednesday is the American Heart Association's National Walking Day and they're teaming up with the Great Plains SPCA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Lol
|144
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|Godjgo
|45
|Crystal Richardson
|Tue
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC