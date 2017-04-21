MIW Group Selects 2017 Mentees

MIW Group Selects 2017 Mentees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Radio Ink

The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio has selected four mentees that will participate in the 2017 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. The program matches up-and-coming women in the radio industry with female professionals recognized as leaders in all aspects of radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
North Kansas City School District WTF ? 17 hr TAAM 1
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Apr 15 mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 14 Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 14 Kebabs121 47
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC