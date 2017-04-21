MIW Group Selects 2017 Mentees
The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio has selected four mentees that will participate in the 2017 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. The program matches up-and-coming women in the radio industry with female professionals recognized as leaders in all aspects of radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|17 hr
|TAAM
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC