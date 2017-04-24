Missouri Historic Preservation Council to Consider Nominations for National Register
One district and nine individual property nominations are scheduled to be considered for listing in the National Register. The list includes the following commercial and institutional properties and districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
|Scabies at jimmy johns
|Apr 25
|So What
|2
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 23
|Kebabs121
|48
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Apr 21
|TAAM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC