Military academy dating to 1880 will close
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri military academy and college that dates to 1880 and includes federal lawmakers, business titans and a famous zoologist among its alumni will fold at the end of next month, given waning enrollment, rising costs and an aging campus.
