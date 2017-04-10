Mild winter draws oak mites out of hi...

Mild winter draws oak mites out of hibernation earlier

Extension agent Dennis Patton tells KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, that the mites never did go fully dormant. He says there have been lots of reports of people getting bit while raking leaves and cleanup for spring.

