Man pleads guilty to threatening to 'shoot up' federal building
A Bangor Township man who threatened to shoot up a Social Security Administration building, then had a standoff with police, has pleaded guilty to a federal felony. Steven M. Sanderson, 43, on Friday, April 21, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.
