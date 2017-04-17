Make a Ripple, Change the World with ...

Make a Ripple, Change the World with SEVENDAYS 2017

SevenDays 2017 starts on Tuesday, April 18 and continues through Monday, April 24 in Kansas City. SevenDays is an effort to spread kindness and enhance interfaith understanding & dialogue following the hate murders outside Jewish facilities in April 2014 that claimed the lives of 14-year-old Reat Underwood, his grandfather Dr. William Corporon and Terri LaManno.

