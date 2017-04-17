Listen to Parmaleea s New Single, a oeSunday Morninga
Paramalee is giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from their upcoming sophomore album, with the release of the lead-off single, "Sunday Morning." Co-written by Parmalee's lead singer Matt Thomas, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, "Sunday Morning" reveals an edgier sound for this uptempo love song about a significant other in your life that brings you peace as your life remains a whirlwind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Sat
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC