Listen to Parmaleea s New Single, a oeSunday Morninga

Paramalee is giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from their upcoming sophomore album, with the release of the lead-off single, "Sunday Morning." Co-written by Parmalee's lead singer Matt Thomas, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, "Sunday Morning" reveals an edgier sound for this uptempo love song about a significant other in your life that brings you peace as your life remains a whirlwind.

