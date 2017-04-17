Life of pastor wrongly-convicted may ...

Life of pastor wrongly-convicted may become film

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

It sounds like a movie script and Pastor Darryl Burton of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood says his life story might soon turn into a book or movie. "Just in the past couple of weeks, people from like the Oprah Winfrey camp, people from Steve Harvey," Burton said of agents and representatives who called him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr New york 20,962
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Sat freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Sat mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 14 Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 14 Kebabs121 47
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC