Life of pastor wrongly-convicted may become film
It sounds like a movie script and Pastor Darryl Burton of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood says his life story might soon turn into a book or movie. "Just in the past couple of weeks, people from like the Oprah Winfrey camp, people from Steve Harvey," Burton said of agents and representatives who called him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|New york
|20,962
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Sat
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC