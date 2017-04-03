Lawyer: 'Voters should not be fooled' by right-to-work ballot language
After a judge ruled that the language of a petition designed to repeal a new right-to-work law in Missouri was unfair and insufficient, the case and the ruling are headed to appeals court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for stuff
|Mon
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Mon
|Anonymously137
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09)
|Sat
|harrold8_5
|35
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 28
|Pete Miller
|63
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mar 27
|jonjedi
|634
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC