Lawsuits: Missouri jail stunk like a sewer

Two men once detained at the Jackson County jail have filed separate lawsuits saying sewage frequently backed up in their cells and the stench was so intense at times that they could not sleep. One lawsuit filed Wednesday by Joshua Riechmann in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, alleges his jail cell stunk like a sewer, and that human waste backed up into his toilet when inmates in adjoining cells flushed, The Kansas City Star reported.

