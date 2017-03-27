KCMO dealership desperate to stop cri...

KCMO dealership desperate to stop criminals

KANSA CITY, Mo - A Kansas City, Missouri truck dealership is fearful of going out of business if they continue to be targeted by criminals. Ron Edwards, owner of Xtreme Cars and Trux off I-29 in the northland, is out several thousands of dollars after two vandals busted out 9 windows in 6 trucks around 4 am Saturday morning.

