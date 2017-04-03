KC police ID 2nd body found by missing Jessica Runions' relatives in late January
A second of two bodies found in late January while searchers were looking for a missing Raymore woman in the south Kansas City woods has been identified as a 19-year-old Merriam man, police said Friday. Family members of Dante Jamal Jefferson, of Merriam, reported him missing in January and told police they hadn't seen him since Dec. 5. Kansas City police are investigating his death as a homicide, The Kansas City Star reported.
