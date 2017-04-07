Kansas Suspect Accused in Kidnapping of Missing Missouri Man
Authorities are searching for a suspect in the kidnapping of a Kansas City, Missouri, man who was last seen Monday. Jackson County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Maro Sosa-Perea, of Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday with kidnapping and armed criminal action in the disappearance of Cristian Escutia.
