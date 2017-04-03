Kansas City set for national WWI centennial observance
Foreign dignitaries from around the globe... Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered "The Great War." . Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered "The Great War."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Lol
|144
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Godjgo
|45
|Crystal Richardson
|Tue
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC