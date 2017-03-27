Kansas City Saturday Afternoon Link Grab

Sara Malakul Lane and her Ramen munching hotness inspire this afternoon snack of Kansas City mainstream media news that's worth a click. Checkit: Northeast News The ancient Indian burial site located below the Indian Mound near Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont was excavated by the city's Recreation and Parks Department yesterday after a series of buried automobiles was discovered by a man walking his dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.