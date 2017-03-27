Kansas City Saturday Afternoon Link Grab

Kansas City Saturday Afternoon Link Grab

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Sara Malakul Lane and her Ramen munching hotness inspire this afternoon snack of Kansas City mainstream media news that's worth a click. Checkit: Northeast News The ancient Indian burial site located below the Indian Mound near Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont was excavated by the city's Recreation and Parks Department yesterday after a series of buried automobiles was discovered by a man walking his dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for stuff 6 hr Anonymously137 3
Help me find stuff 6 hr Anonymously137 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09) Sat harrold8_5 35
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 28 Pete Miller 63
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... Mar 27 jonjedi 634
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 27 122wow 141
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC