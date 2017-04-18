Kansas City Pammy TBT Morning Links

We start this morning with the realization that one of our favorite all time hotties is also a bit of a diplomat . . . Kansas City, Missouri, residents looking to properly dispose of those larger, more difficult recycling items need to look no further than the city's free Earth Day recycling event coming Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot across from the Manual Career and Technical Center, 1320 E. OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.