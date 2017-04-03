Kansas City, MO Voters Behind $800 Million Infrastructure Program
"The goal is to submit to PIAC and the City Council by the first week in May a balanced plan for the first $40 million," City Manager Troy Schulte said. "We'll start with shovel-ready projects, the backlog of spot sidewalk repairs and the design work and construction needed for the animal shelter."
