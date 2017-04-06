Kansas City Marijuana Measure Lowers Fee, Axes Jail Time for Offenders
Courts in Kansas City Mo. can impose a maximum fine of $25 for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana after voters embraced a ballot initiative Tuesday.
