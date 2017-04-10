Kansas City Man Sentenced for Bank Fraud Conspiracy

A Kansas City, MO man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy in which he operated a flop house where he paid drug addicts for stolen identity information that was used to create counterfeit checks. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Tyler Sutton, 55, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays to eight years and four months in federal prison without parole.

