Kansas City faces big issues on Tuesday ballot

A new animal shelter, an $800 million bond issue and the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana are all on the ballot. One of the items on the ballot is Question 5, which proposes a limited punishment for people caught holding 35 grams of marijuana or less, imposing a maximum fine of $25 for the infraction and eliminating the possibility of jail time.

