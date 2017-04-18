Kansas City Celebrates Earth Day with Recycling Event
In 2016, Kansas Citians recycled more than 30,000 tons of waste, keeping 30 percent of household trash out of landfills. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Kansas City, Missouri, residents looking to properly dispose of those larger, more difficult recycling items need to look no further than the city's free Earth Day recycling event coming Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot across from the Manual Career and Technical Center, 1320 E. Truman Rd. "This is a great way to protect our earth by being environmentally responsible while conserving natural resources and keeping our beautiful city clean."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC