Kansas City Celebrates Earth Day with Recycling Event

13 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

In 2016, Kansas Citians recycled more than 30,000 tons of waste, keeping 30 percent of household trash out of landfills. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Kansas City, Missouri, residents looking to properly dispose of those larger, more difficult recycling items need to look no further than the city's free Earth Day recycling event coming Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot across from the Manual Career and Technical Center, 1320 E. Truman Rd. "This is a great way to protect our earth by being environmentally responsible while conserving natural resources and keeping our beautiful city clean."

