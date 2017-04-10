Jury clears KCPD Chief Forte in sex b...

Jury clears KCPD Chief Forte in sex bias lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A jury cleared the Board of Police Commissioners of Kansas City, Missouri and Chief Darryl Forte in a sexual bias lawsuit.

