Judge plans to block Missouri's abortion-restricting rules
A federal judge says he plans to issue a preliminary injunction to block abortion-restricting rules in Missouri similar to ones in Texas that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down last year. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs announced his move in a memo filed Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Lol
|144
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Godjgo
|45
|Crystal Richardson
|Tue
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC