Judge blocks Missouri's abortion-restricting rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A federal judge followed through on his promise Wednesday and blocked abortion-restricting rules in Missouri, saying he's bound by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and that the state is denying abortion rights "on a daily basis, in irreparable fashion."

