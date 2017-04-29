Jimmy John's Cashier says Man Who Robbed Him at Gunpoint's a Bitch
The Jimmy John's cashier who didn't flinch when a robber put a gun in his face has a simple explanation for his cool reaction -- dude seemed like a total rookie. We spoke to Tuker Murray -- Assistant GM at the Kansas City, MO shop, and he told us he never feared for his life, despite staring down the barrel of the handgun.
