Jefferson City Cantorum celebrates 50 years in song
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Jefferson City Cantorum's annual spring concert, "Come to the Music," will begin at 7 p.m. May 6. The program will feature highlights from the group's past 50 years, said Nancy Waggoner, executive director of the Cantorum. "All are from our library," Waggoner said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Thu
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
|Scabies at jimmy johns
|Apr 25
|So What
|2
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 23
|Kebabs121
|48
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Apr 21
|TAAM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC