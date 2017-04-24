Jackson County prosecutor office laun...

Jackson County prosecutor office launches online fundraising for murder victim's mother

Fourteen-year-old Alexis Kane was beaten and shot to death in January 2015, at The Bay Water Park on Longview Road in south Kansas City. Three men were charged.

