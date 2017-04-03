Human Trafficking and Smuggling - A C...

Human Trafficking and Smuggling - A Compliance Requirement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

The problem of human trafficking and smuggling is staggering when you consider the human impact behind the numbers. Human trafficking is a $30 billion industry annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Richardson 18 hr You will never know 1
Looking for stuff Mon Anonymously137 3
Help me find stuff Mon Anonymously137 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
News Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09) Apr 1 harrold8_5 35
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Mar 28 Pete Miller 63
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... Mar 27 jonjedi 634
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC