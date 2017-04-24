Greitens chooses Jackson County judge for Supreme Court vacancy
Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Jackson County Circuit Judge W. Brent Powell of Kansas City to the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Jackson County Circuit Judge W. Brent Powell of Kansas City as the newest judge on the Missouri Supreme Court.
