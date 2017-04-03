Fleet Foxes Expand North American Tour
The folk outfit's first stretch of new dates starts August 8th in Kansas City, Missouri and includes stops in Las Vegas, Tucson, Dallas and two nights at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, August 16th and 17th. This leg will continue a previously-announced East Coast trek that begins in late July and features stops at the Newport Folk Festival and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Richardson
|3 hr
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Mon
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Mon
|Anonymously137
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09)
|Apr 1
|harrold8_5
|35
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 28
|Pete Miller
|63
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mar 27
|jonjedi
|634
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC