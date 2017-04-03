Fleet Foxes Expand North American Tour

Fleet Foxes Expand North American Tour

Read more: RollingStone

The folk outfit's first stretch of new dates starts August 8th in Kansas City, Missouri and includes stops in Las Vegas, Tucson, Dallas and two nights at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, August 16th and 17th. This leg will continue a previously-announced East Coast trek that begins in late July and features stops at the Newport Folk Festival and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.

