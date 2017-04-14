Feds Seek Forfeiture in $10M Missouri Investment Scheme

The federal government has filed a civil lawsuit seeking the property forfeiture of a Missouri business owner who was under investigation for a $10 million investment fraud scheme before he killed himself last year. Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Larson of the Western District of Missouri says in a news release that the complaint unsealed Friday alleges Mark Sellers stole millions from about 100 investors through his firm, Selden Companies, LLC, from December 2007 through at least 2015.

