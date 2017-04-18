FBI announces hotline after teacher charged with sex crimes
The FBI has set up a hotline to collect information about a suburban Kansas City teacher who is charged with sex crimes. The Kansas City Star reports that the FBI said Monday that its Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force has joined Blue Springs police in investigating allegations against James Green Jr. The 52-year-old Blue Springs man is on administrative leave from teaching and coaching in the North Kansas City School District.
