Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1
An explosion Tuesday at a sprawling ammunition plant near Kansas City, Missouri, killed one worker and injured four others, the U.S. Army said. The blast happened at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, just east of Kansas City.
