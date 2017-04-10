Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1

This photo from video by KCTV5 shows damage to the side of a building in the aftermath of a fatal explosion at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. This photo from video by KCTV5 shows damage to the side of a building in the aftermath of a fatal explosion at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.