Emergency crews investigate accidental drowning in Kansas City
Rescue crews From the Kansas City Fire and Police departments spent a majority of Tuesday night looking for a man who went into a lake at Blue Valley Park to get a remote controlled boat, but then disappeared. They were called to the scene about 9 p.m., then just after midnight, a body was pulled from Bales Lake, located near E 24th Street and Topping Avenue.
