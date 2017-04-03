Easter weekend: Central US storms to ...

Easter weekend: Central US storms to slow Friday travelers; Showers to dampen Northeast Sunday

Between showers and thunderstorms tracking from the central U.S. to the Northeast and a new storm targeting the Northwest, not all Easter travel and festivities will escape disruptions Friday into Sunday. The entire holiday weekend spanning Friday to Sunday will not be a washout for any one location.

