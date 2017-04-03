Easter weekend: Central US storms to slow Friday travelers; Showers to dampen Northeast Sunday
Between showers and thunderstorms tracking from the central U.S. to the Northeast and a new storm targeting the Northwest, not all Easter travel and festivities will escape disruptions Friday into Sunday. The entire holiday weekend spanning Friday to Sunday will not be a washout for any one location.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Sat
|kyman
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 5
|Lol
|144
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
