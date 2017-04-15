Devin Clark Defeats Jake Collier In U...

Devin Clark Defeats Jake Collier In UFC Kansas City

16 hrs ago

Last July Sioux Falls native Devin Clark suffered a heartbreaking defeat in his UFC debut in front of hometown fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. In a light heavyweight bout at UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sprint Center, Clark won a unanimous decision over Missouri native Jake Collier.

Kansas City, MO

