Devin Clark Defeats Jake Collier In UFC Kansas City
Last July Sioux Falls native Devin Clark suffered a heartbreaking defeat in his UFC debut in front of hometown fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. In a light heavyweight bout at UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sprint Center, Clark won a unanimous decision over Missouri native Jake Collier.
