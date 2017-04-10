Deceased Kansas City Business Owner's Property Seized

Kansas City, MO - infoZine - A civil forfeiture complaint has been filed in federal court for property acquired and maintained by Mark Sellers, a Kansas City, MO business owner who was under investigation by the FBI for a $10 million investment fraud scheme before he shot and killed himself on Aug. 2, 2016. The forfeiture complaint alleges that the property is subject to federal forfeiture because it was derived from the proceeds of an investment fraud scheme in which Sellers stole approximately $10 million from approximately 100 investors through his firm, Selden Companies, LLC, from December 2007 through at least 2015.

