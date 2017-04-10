Deceased Kansas City Business Owner's Property Seized
Kansas City, MO - infoZine - A civil forfeiture complaint has been filed in federal court for property acquired and maintained by Mark Sellers, a Kansas City, MO business owner who was under investigation by the FBI for a $10 million investment fraud scheme before he shot and killed himself on Aug. 2, 2016. The forfeiture complaint alleges that the property is subject to federal forfeiture because it was derived from the proceeds of an investment fraud scheme in which Sellers stole approximately $10 million from approximately 100 investors through his firm, Selden Companies, LLC, from December 2007 through at least 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Sat
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC