Death in wooded Kansas City, Mo., area investigated as homicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Missouri, as a homicide. Police said in a news release that 29-year-old Michael Luckey, of Osawatomie, was found dead last week.
