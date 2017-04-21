CMU - Day Of Remembrance' Nears Program on Holocaust Tuesday, April 25
While the Holocaust occurred more than 70 years ago, its effects are still felt today, and will continue for generations and beyond. Central Methodist University will recognize the World War II atrocities during a "Day of Remembrance" on Tuesday, April 25 in Fayette.
