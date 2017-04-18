City audit critical of Kansas City HR...

City audit critical of Kansas City HR Department

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

An audit being presented to Kansas City Council's Finance & Governance committee Wednesday morning lists multiple shortfalls within the city's Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office, an extension of the city's Human Resource Department that is tasked with investigating city employee claims of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The EEO Office received 169 complaints between fiscal years 2014-2016 according to the audit; the majority of those were either discrimination or harassment complaints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

