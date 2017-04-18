City audit critical of Kansas City HR Department

An audit being presented to Kansas City Council's Finance & Governance committee Wednesday morning lists multiple shortfalls within the city's Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office, an extension of the city's Human Resource Department that is tasked with investigating city employee claims of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The EEO Office received 169 complaints between fiscal years 2014-2016 according to the audit; the majority of those were either discrimination or harassment complaints.

