Centennial of US entrance into WWI lures visitors to museum
Crossing a glass walkway that spans a field of 9,000 poppies, visitors to the official U.S. memorial to World War I are transported to a time when tanks and air warfare were new and the hopeful flowers sprang up on the barren, trench-dotted battlefields where hundreds of thousands of soldiers died. The museum, which is housed under a tower that rises 217 feet into the Kansas City skyline and is topped by a giant flame, will be the site of a remembrance Thursday to mark the 100-year anniversary of the United States entering the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for stuff
|18 hr
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|19 hr
|Anonymously137
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Missouri attorney sues Mayo Clinic for malpractice (Mar '09)
|Sat
|harrold8_5
|35
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 28
|Pete Miller
|63
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mar 27
|jonjedi
|634
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC