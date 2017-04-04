Catalent Expands Cold Chain Capabilities
Catalent Pharma Solutions has completed an expansion project at its Kansas City, MO, facility to significantly increase controlled-temperature storage capabilities for its clinical supply business. The expansion has added 70,000 cubic feet of storage at the site, representing a five-fold increase in controlled-temperature capacity.
