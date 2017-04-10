Can't decide what to do with your tax refund? Split it
For many people, getting a tax refund is like getting a handful of sand: It's virtually impossible to hang on to much of it. But it doesn't have to be that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Jackieboi01
|145
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC